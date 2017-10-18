PA House Approves New Revenue Plan

HARRISBURG – State representatives in Harrisburg approved a revenue plan to fund the 2017-2018 budget. House Bill 542 passed late Tuesday night by a 102-88 vote. It’s built around borrowing $1.5 billion against Pennsylvania’s share of the 1998 multi–state tobacco settlement and extending the state sales tax to purchases in online marketplaces to raise about $50 million. The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration. Senate GOP leaders and Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf would only say they’d look at the bill, while Wolf’s office continued to press for a severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling, something House GOP leaders have fought. You can see how your state House member voted on the bill by CLICKING THIS LINK.



