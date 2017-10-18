PA Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Establish ESAs

HARRISBURG—Today, Dauphin County Senator John DiSanto introduced Senate bill 2, which would establish education savings accounts (ESAs) in Pennsylvania. ESAs are an innovative education choice program providing alternatives for students in the state’s lowest-performing school districts.

With ESAs, state education funding earmarked for a student’s local school district would be deposited into a restricted-use account supervised by the state and controlled by parents. DiSanto’s bill would authorize ESAs for students relegated to public schools performing in the bottom 15 percent on the PSSAs. Families choosing to participate in the ESA program could use ESA funds on a combination of services, such as private school tuition, tutoring, home school expenses, and speech/behavioral therapy for students with special needs. Unused ESA funds would carry over from year to year.