PA Senate Passes Bill To Improve Disabled Parking Access

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation today to improve accessibility and strengthen enforcement measures of parking spaces for persons with disabilities. Senate Bill 888 would address deficiencies in current law pertaining to penalties and enforcement of parking spaces for persons with disabilities. Under the bill, violators who illegally park in parking spaces or block access aisles designated for persons with disabilities will be subject to towing, charged with a summary offense, and susceptible to increased fines. In order to accommodate vehicles equipped with ramps, wheelchair lifts, and other devices, parking spaces that are designated for persons with disabilities include access aisles, generally marked with diagonal lines adjoining the space. These parking spaces and access aisles are necessary to improve mobility for persons with disabilities to access medical appointments, shopping centers and other locations. Senate Bill 888 now goes to the PA House.

