PennDOT Innovations Challenge Announced

HARRISBURG – PA Education Secretary Pedro Rivera invited high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors to take part in the first PennDOT Innovations Challenge. It asks students to look at technologies and innovative methods, aside from traditional paid advertising, marketing and social media channels, that can be developed in the next five to 10 years to curb unsafe teen driving practices. The Innovations Challenge aims to not only help students explore real transportation challenges that PennDOT is facing, but also open their minds to the very real possibility of working for PennDOT after graduation. Eleven regional winners will be selected and be invited to compete in Harrisburg for the grand championship in April 2018. For details, visit www.penndot.gov/innovation. The deadline for submissions is January 31.

Related