Toomey Wants To End ObamaCare Penalty

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is co-sponsoring the Mandate Relief Act of 2017 to get rid of the penalty for not having health insurance. Toomey said if an individual or family cannot afford Obamacare’s overpriced plans, they are punished financially by their own government with the penalty. Of the one-quarter million Pennsylvanians forced to pay the penalty, over 80% earn less than $50,000. The measure would exempt Americans from the individual mandate if they earn less than the national median household income, their state’s average premium increased by more than 10% year over year, and they live in a county with only one health-insurance issuer. It also removes Obamacare’s penalties for using Health Savings Accounts and Health Reimbursement Arrangements.

