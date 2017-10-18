Update In The MD/DE Shootings

EDGEWOOD, MD – Police say a man suspected of killing three co-workers in Maryland later shot an “associate” at used car lot about an hour away in Wilmington, Delaware. Wilmington police spokeswoman Stephanie Castellani says the shooting at midmorning Wednesday in Delaware’s largest city “was not a random act.” She did not release the extent of the victim’s injuries. Police along the Northeast corridor are looking for 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince, of Elkton, Maryland. Authorities in Harford County, Maryland, said he shot five people at Advanced Granite Solutions just before 9 a.m., then drove to Wilmington. Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said Wednesday afternoon that the shooting victim is at a hospital and is expected to survive. He says the victim was able to tell police that Prince shot him. Tracy says authorities have not heard or seen Prince since the shooting about 10:45 a.m. He says officers chased him briefly but then lost him.

