York Murder Suspect Sought

YORK (AP) – Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect who fatally shot a clerk at a York gas station. York Police got a call about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday reporting the shooting at the Exxon Mart on W. Market Street where the employee, 44-year-old Aditya “Sunny” Anand was shot. Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect, who is a black man about 30 years old with a large build. The suspect has a beard and was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, jeans, white athletic shoes, and an olive-colored coat. Anyone with information is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234.

Related