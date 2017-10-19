Bill Helps Relocate Domestic Violence Victims

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would help relocate domestic violence victims is now before the PA Senate for consideration. Senate Bill 919 would permit a county housing authority to relocate a domestic violence victim to another apartment under the authority’s control or in another county housing authority. Sen. Camera Bartolotta, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, says it’s urgent to get the measure through the General Assembly. Under the bill, which passed the Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee, the victim could also be referred to local advocacy organizations for housing assistance.

Related