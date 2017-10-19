MANOR TOWNSHIP – Units responded to a two alarm house fire in Lancaster County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Bermuda Road in Manor Township. No injuries were reported. An investigation found the cause to be accidental.
