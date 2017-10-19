Natural Gas Production Tax Gets Life In PA House

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf wants leaders of the Republican-controlled House to vote on legislation to tax Marcellus Shale natural gas production. Wolf supports House Bill 1401 that emerged Wednesday from the House Finance Committee. Proponents say it’ll help stitch up the state‘s deficit-riddled finances amid a four-month budget standoff. Six Republicans on the committee defied party leaders to vote for the bill with all 10 Democrats. It imposes a volume tax that rises with the price of natural gas. The gas industry opposes it and warns that a provision changing landowner royalty contract terms is unconstitutional. The GOP-controlled Senate passed a similar tax in July, but Majority Leader Jake Corman says Republicans won’t support a tax without additional provisions to speed up the state’s issuance of pollution-control permits for various industries.

