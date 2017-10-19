Olympic Gold Medalist Runs For Congress

HARRISBURG –A Republican who won an Olympic gold medal in cycling at the 2000 Sydney games announced he’s running for Congress. Marty Nothstein will seek the seat being vacated by Republican Charles Dent, who is retiring after his term expires next year. Two GOP state Reps. Ryan Mackenzie and Justin Simmons have previously announced they’re running for the post. Democrat Bill Leiner, a former Lehigh County commissioner, is also running. The 15th Congressional District covers Lehigh County and parts of Berks, Dauphin, Lebanon, and Northampton Counties.

