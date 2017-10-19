PA Home Inspectors Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – A bill requiring home inspectors in Pennsylvania to be licensed has passed the state House. Current law does not provide any oversight of home inspectors. House Bill 1001 would establish statewide standards for home inspecting and the home inspection report. It also creates the Home Inspector Licensing Board within the Department of Labor and Industry. A licensee would be subject to biennial renewal, requiring the completion of 32 hours of continuing education. The bill would also require a licensee to carry liability insurance of at least $250,000 per occurrence. The measure now goes to the PA Senate.

