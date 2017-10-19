Police Capture Shooter They Say Targeted 6 People He Knew

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – Police caught up with a man they say shot six people, killing three, in two separate shootings. Maryland and Delaware officials say 37-year-old Radee Prince shot five co-workers Wednesday at a granite company in Harford County, Maryland, then drove to Wilmington, Delaware, and shot an acquaintance. Police and federal agents arrested Prince in Wilmington. Prince killed three colleagues at the start of the workday at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland, and seriously wounded two others. Prince then drove to a used car lot in Wilmington and opened fire on a man. The man survived and identified Prince to police.

