Security Drills For PA Public Schools

HARRISBURG – Legislation designed to help school officials better prepare for a variety of emergency situations was endorsed by the PA House. House Bill 178, which would only affect public schools in Pennsylvania, came about after the bipartisan House Select Committee on School Safety and Security reviewed the state’s current laws, regulations, and policies concerning safety and security in our K-12 schools and institutions of higher education. The committee recommended that a security drill, much like a fire drill, be held annually. The bill would allow local public schools to be flexible in shaping these drills according to the needs of their communities. School security drills could include many types of planned exercise, including acts of terrorism, armed intruder situations or other violent threats. The bill must return to the Senate for concurrence before going to the governor for his signature.

