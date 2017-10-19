Wolf Signs Letter To Congressional Leaders

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf joined nine other governors in sending a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to give the bipartisan Alexander-Murray legislation a vote in the U.S. House and Senate. Wolf said the legislation “would help make insurance more affordable for families, seniors, entrepreneurs, and people seeking substance use treatment.” He added that Congress must act and cannot allow politics or chaos to hurt families, seniors, and people in need of care. You can read the letter by CLICKING THIS LINK.



