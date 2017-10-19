Wolf Visits Berks County Teen Challenge

REHRERSBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge recovery program in Rehrersburg, Berks County. Teen Challenge is a faith based recovery program that offers hope and healing from addiction. Wolf toured the 275-bed facility after speaking with program participants and congratulating them for receiving CARF™ accreditation, which is a sign of quality and is an important consideration when choosing a treatment facility. The Wolf Administration holds the fight against heroin and prescription opioids as a top priority. Kris McFadden, the CEO of the facility, said access to treatment is key in order to extend their net to get as many people in need of care to their facility so they can help them recover and live whole, focused, productive lives.

