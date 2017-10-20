Construction Starts On New UGI Headquarters

EAST COCALICO TWP – UGI Utilities, Inc. has begun construction of its new corporate headquarters in Lancaster County. Located in East Cocalico Township, the 93,000 square foot facility will be located on a 32-acre tract at the intersection of Route 222 and the PA Turnpike. UGI CEO Robert Beard said they’re pleased to locate their new headquarters in Lancaster County, which is one of the fastest growing areas in their service territory. Construction is expected to last 12-15 months and will be complete by the end of 2018.

Related