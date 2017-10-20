Lancaster County Hit & Run Injures 14-Year-Old

PEQUEA TWP. – A Lancaster County hit and run crash which injured a 14-year-old boy from Willow Street is under investigation. It occurred October 14th around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Millwood Road in Pequea Township when a northbound vehicle struck the boy who was on a bicycle. The vehicle initially stopped and the driver gave a blanket to the injured boy. The driver then returned to his vehicle and drove away. The vehicle is a black sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala or similar vehicle, and will have front end damage. The driver was a white male with long hair and a beanie. The juvenile suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. Officers are reviewing area surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Regional Police at 717-872-0352. Anonymous tips can be left at www.slcrpd.org.

