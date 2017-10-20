Online Absentee Ballot System Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bill making voting easier for members of the military and overseas residents passed the PA Senate State Government Committee. Senate Bill 563 would require Pennsylvania to develop a secure online system for military and overseas residents to return their absentee ballots electronically. The PA Department of State would be responsible for developing and implementing the system. Currently, absentee voters in Pennsylvania are still required to print out their ballot, fill it out by hand, and return it by mail. Thirty one states and the District of Columbia offer electronic ballot return for military and overseas voters. The bill now goes to the full Senate.

