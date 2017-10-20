PA GOP Governor Hopefuls Face Off For First Time

BLUE BELL (AP) – The three announced Republican candidates for governor went to their first forum together where the would-be nominees fielded questions from Montgomery County Republicans. Thursday night’s forum featured Scott Wagner of York County and Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth of suburban Pittsburgh. Asked what they’d do about the state government’s current fiscal troubles, Wagner says he’d streamline costs in state agencies, Ellsworth says she’d impose discipline by requiring a comprehensive, on-time budget plan, and Mango says the state cannot pull out of its current doldrums without a strategy to boost the economy. The three are each seeking the nomination to challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s bid for a second term next year. The primary election is in May.

Related