PA Unemployment Rate Drops

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in September for the second straight month. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.8% last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point. The national rate was 4.2% in September. A survey found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank for the fourth straight month, this time by 15,000, after hitting a record high in May. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 10,300 in September to a record high above 5.97 million. The financial, construction and trade, transportation, and utility sectors reported the most growth. Today’s figures are preliminary and could change.

