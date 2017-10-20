Portion Of Mountville Under Boil Water Advisory

MOUNTVILLE – There’s a boil water advisory for parts of the Mountville, Lancaster County. Last evening, the City of Lancaster Water Department issued the advisory after a broken main was found. The advisory is issued for Clear Stream, Arlene, and Curby Drives, and Orkney Road from Arlene Drive to Druid Hill Road. Residents should not drink or use water without boiling it for a minute. Those under the advisory can contact the City of Lancaster Water Department: Water Quality Laboratory at 717-291-4818 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. After hours, the Water Emergency phone number is 717-291-4816.

