Wolf Vetoes Welfare Reform & Combines Prison/Parole Systems

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing legislation to impose work or job search requirements for certain Medicaid recipients. Wolf rejected House Bill 59 that he said would have increased costs and ended health care for needy people. Wolf says in his veto message the Republican-backed bill would not promote health coverage for older Pennsylvanians, those with disabilities or people with substance abuse disorders. Supporters say the legislation would have saved money and kept Medicaid affordable, and that work requirements have been successful in other states. Wolf also wants to consolidate parts of the state’s prison and parole systems in hopes of saving money by eliminating duplicated functions. He said the Corrections Department and the Board of Probation and Parole will sign a memorandum of understanding that will outline their combined operations. The two entities will remain separate, but share employees, land, facilities, and equipment. There will be a single line of command for parole supervision and other services that relate to inmates re-entering society after serving their sentences. Corrections Secretary John Wetzel says the changes will improve record keeping, training, and communications as well as the “handoff” of inmates to community parole agents and supervisors.

Related