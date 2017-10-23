More Protesters Arrested At Lancaster County Pipeline

LANCASTER (AP) – Police arrested six more protesters who tried blocking construction of a natural gas pipeline. The protesters now face criminal trespass charges after their weekend arrest in Lancaster County. They tried blocking the entrance to a construction site for the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline. State Police said they made the arrests after first warning the protesters to leave. Twenty-three people were arrested at the site earlier this month. Parent company Williams Partners is building the pipeline to carry gas from the Marcellus Shale in northern Pennsylvania.

