Bill Keeps Taxpayer Money From Child Sex Change Surgery

HARRISBURG – Legislation which prohibits the use of Childrens Health Insurance Program or CHIP funds for sex change procedures could see a PA Senate floor vote in the week ahead. House Bill 1388 extends the life of the CHIP program through December 31, 2018, but also includes an amendment sponsored by Indiana County Sen. Don White that prohibits the use of CHIP funds to cover gender reassignment surgery. The measure was approved by the PA Senate Banking & Insurance Committee and is now in position for a full state Senate vote.

