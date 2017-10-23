Dem. Attorneys General Unite Against Concealed Carry Gun Law

NEW YORK (AP) – Democrat attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states. The top prosecutors from states including Pennsylvania, New York, Iowa, and California sent a letter to congressional leaders on Sunday warning that federal reciprocity proposals would “lead to the death of police officers and civilians, the proliferation of gun traffickers, and acts of terrorism and other mass violence.” The warning comes as the gun lobby continues to press for looser gun restrictions even in the weeks after an attack in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead. A spokeswoman for the NRA’s lobbying arm says the measure remains the organization’s “top legislative priority.”

