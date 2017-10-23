Lancaster County Dealership/York County Townhomes Hit By Fire

BROWNSTOWN/MANCHESTER – A Lancaster County car dealership suffered damage from fire. Units responded Sunday after 11 p.m. to John Sauder Chevrolet in the 400 block of Oregon Pike near Brownstown. Firefighters had to return again early this morning as it rekindled. No one was hurt. An investigation found that the cause was electrical in nature. In York County, officials suspect a hoverboard may be to blame for a fire that damaged six townhomes. Firefighters found one home engulfed in flames upon arrival on the scene shortly before 3 a.m. today on the 200 block of Royal Drive in Manchester. Flames quickly spread as four homes were destroyed and more than a dozen people were displaced. No injuries were reported.

