Legislation Increases Penalties For Nuisance Offenses

HARRISBURG – Two bills have been introduced that would amend the PA Crimes Code to address chronic nuisance issues that cause problems for downtowns and neighborhoods throughout the Commonwealth. House Bill 1812 groups littering, loitering, and disorderly conduct under the umbrella of “chronic nuisances,” and creates incrementally higher penalties for such incidents with this grouping. The bill increases existing fines for the following offenses when committed two or more times within a two-year period; graffiti, scattering rubbish, public drunkenness, loitering and public nuisances. The second bill, House Bill 1813, increases the penalties for littering in an attempt to deter the act and to help local municipalities eradicate this behavior. The fine for the first summary offense, currently $50-$300, would be increased to $100-$500. The second and subsequent offenses – a third-degree misdemeanor—would be increased from $300-$1,000 to $500-$1,500. The bill also dedicates one-third of any fines collected for the crime of scattering rubbish to the municipality where the offense occurred for litter remediation, which includes purchasing, maintaining or emptying outdoor trash cans, providing sweeping or cleaning services for sidewalks and streets, and litter prevention programs.

