PA’s Budget Fight Will Come With Its Own Price Tag

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s projected $2.2 billion deficit and a protracted fight over how to fix it will come with its own price tag. The final cost is a moving target and how the fight will end remains unclear. It’s now nearly four months into the state’s fiscal year. But the state stands to shell out hundreds of millions of dollars in the coming years. That’s considering the prospect of long-term borrowing to finance the deficit, made more expensive by a credit downgrade last month. PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says those are extra costs that wouldn’t exist if the state had passed a balanced budget on time. Meanwhile, DePasquale says he worries about tuition hikes on in-state students at Pennsylvania schools that haven’t received state aid that’s been held up.

