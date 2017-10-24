Aberdeen To Study Useful Life Of Ripken Stadium

ABERDEEN, MD (AP) – The city of Aberdeen, Maryland is paying $80,000 to study the useful life of Ripken Stadium while it seeks to both sell the facility and negotiate a new deal with the Minor League Baseball team that plays there. The city council voted unanimously to commission the study, which will evaluate the stadium’s condition and lifespan. It opened in 2002 as home to the Aberdeen Ironbirds, a farm team for the Baltimore Orioles. The team says every home game has sold out since the stadium opened. Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. and his brother Bill are the Ironbirds’ majority owners. The team and city have struggled to negotiate a new lease. The team turned down an offer from the city to buy the stadium for $1.

Related