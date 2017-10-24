Admission Of Putting Bleach In Pregnant Girlfriend’s Water

LANCASTER – A man admitted in Lancaster County Court to deliberately putting bleach in his pregnant girlfriend’s water last year in an attempt to harm her unborn child. 21-year-old Theophilous Washington pleaded guilty to attempted homicide regarding the Oct. 28 incident in Millersville, Lancaster County. Millersville University Police allege Washington provided his girlfriend with a bottle of water, which he knew contained bleach. She drank some of the liquid at her on-campus room, became sick, then called 911. A doctor examined the woman, then approximately 2-months’ pregnant, and the unborn baby. Both are believed to be physically unharmed. The woman since gave birth to the child. Washington, who was from Washington, D.C., was a Millersville University student at the time of the incident. The attempted murder charge was filed in regards to the child. Washington is in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail and will be sentenced in a couple months.

Related