Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigation

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – One person was killed Monday night in a one car crash in Lancaster County. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along the 1500 block of East Newport Road in Warwick Township. Police say a car was discovered on its roof and the single occupant, identified as the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Initial information indicates that the driver was traveling westbound on the roadway and became airborne after striking an embankment, striking the rooftop of a house, coming to rest behind the residence in a wooded area. The accident is still under investigation. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

