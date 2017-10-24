PA Senate Eyes House Budget Plan That’s Short Of What It Wanted

HARRISBURG (AP) – Amid a four-month budget standoff, the Pennsylvania Senate is back at the Capitol to confront a House budget-balancing plan that falls well short of what Senate leaders and Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf had sought. The budget fight largely revolves around the size of a tax increase to help plug Pennsylvania’s deficit. That’s pitting Wolf and the Senate against the House GOP majority. The sides are agreeing to borrow more than $1 billion to help backfill the deficit. But House Speaker Mike Turzai canceled session this week, indefinitely postponing debate on legislation he opposes to tax Marcellus Shale natural gas production. Wolf’s urging the House to pass it. The Senate is also eyeing legislation to authorize a big expansion of casino-style gambling.

