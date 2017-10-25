Bill Restricts Convicted Sex Offenders From Living Near PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced to restrict convicted sex offenders from living near schools. Under House Bill 1882, a sex offender registered under Megan’s Law would not be allowed to live within 2,500 feet of a public, private or parochial school, pre-school or child-care facility in Pennsylvania. PA State Police report that there are 21,685 registered sex offenders living in the Commonwealth, convicted of offenses ranging from possession of child pornography to rape. The bill is before the PA House Judiciary Committee for consideration.

