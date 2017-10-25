Lawmakers Push Borrowing, Gambling Bills In Budget Scramble

HARRISBURG (AP) – Lawmakers are scrambling to advance massive borrowing and casino gambling measures to help resolve a four-month stalemate over how to fix Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances. The Senate voted 29-21 to approve a House plan that includes borrowing $1.5 billion and a grab bag of tax increases that’s projected to yield as much as $140 million a year. Hanging in the balance is roughly $650 million in aid to five universities, including Penn State. Meanwhile, a bill to impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production is stalled amid opposition by House Republican leaders. A Senate plan still under wraps would authorize gambling at 10 new casino locations, truck stops, airports and casino-run websites. Efforts to win both House and Senate approval could run late into tonight.

Related