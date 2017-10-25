Man Who Recorded Teen In Restroom Heading To Prison

READING(AP) – A man who tried to record a 14-year-old girl in a Pennsylvania bookstore bathroom with his cellphone before assaulting her has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The Reading Eagle reports 20-year-old Dustin Cornelius, of Richland, was sentenced Tuesday to two to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to false imprisonment, simple assault and five counts of invasion of privacy. Police say in May Cornelius recorded the girl while standing over a stall she was using in a Barnes & Noble bathroom. Police say Cornelius then assaulted her, pulled a knife and tied her hands with a zip tie before her boyfriend’s mother came in to check on her. Cornelius ran away but was arrested. Cornelius was ordered to serve four years’ probation following his release.

Related