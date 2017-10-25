PA Non-Citizens Cast Hundreds Of Votes Since 2000

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania election officials say non-citizen immigrants illegally voted hundreds of times in elections spanning 18 years, although that may not be the full number. A Department of State official, Jonathan Marks, told a state House committee today that an agency analysis found 544 ballots cast out of more than 93 million ballots from 2000 through 2017. That’s one in every 172,000. The department says those ballots were cast by non-citizen immigrants who self-reported themselves as having mistakenly registered. Pressed by Republican state lawmakers, the department says it’s looking into whether other non-citizen immigrants remain registered to vote. Marks says a glitch that allowed many to inadvertently register will be fixed within several months. The hearing came two weeks after Pennsylvania’s chief election official, Secretary of State Pedro Cortes, abruptly resigned without explanation.

