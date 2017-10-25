Send Get Well Wishes To WDAC’s Morning Mike

LANCASTER – If you’ve been wondering where WDAC’s Mike Stike has been this week in the mornings, he’s been recuperating from a TIA. A TIA is a transient ischemic attack, also known as a “mini stroke.” After spending last weekend in the hospital, Mike has been home resting and recuperating as per doctors orders. Lord willing, he is slated to return next Monday. If you’d like to send him a get well card, send it to WDAC-FM, Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and mark on the lower left: “Mike Stike.” We will see that he gets them. Or send him a greeting via email at mstike@wdac.com.

