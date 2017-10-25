Three Hospitalized, Dog Killed After Lancaster Family Fight

LANCASTER – Three people were hospitalized and a dog was killed after a chaotic scene at a home in Lancaster. Authorities say the violence began Tuesday afternoon when a man entered a home in the 600 block of S. Lime Street with a sawed-off shotgun to confront his brother. Police say a struggle ensued between the two brothers, and the victim’s wife joined in the struggle by striking the suspect with a small machete. The couple’s dog broke loose during the fight and began biting all three of them. Officers arriving at the scene found everyone in a pile with the dog still biting them. Police say they shot the dog with the owner’s permission. All three people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

