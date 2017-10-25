UGI Alerts Customers Of Scam

READING – A number of UGI customers in both its natural gas and electric service areas have received phone calls stating that they owe money for their energy bills and that non-payment would result in having their service shut off later that day. The scam caller goes on to instruct the customer that an electronic payment must be made immediately to avoid termination. The caller then attempts to obtain the customer’s UGI account number. The phone calls are not from UGI or an agent of the company, nor is it the normal process that UGI would follow if a customer is not current on their account. Most calls have been received by residential or commercial customers who are current on their account. UGI advises all of its customers to provide no information if they receive such a call and contact them at 1-800-276-2722 if they have any questions.

Related