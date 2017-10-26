Bill Ending Taxpayer Funds For Sex Change Surgery On Children Approved

HARRISBURG – In a bipartisan 37-13 vote, the PA Senate approved legislation which keeps Children’s Health Insurance Program funds from paying for sex change surgeries. Michael Geer, President of PA Family Council said, “Taxpayers should not have to pay for life changing, irreversible “sex change” surgeries on children.” He added, “An executive order by Gov. Wolf that cut off the legislative process with absolutely no discussion is not the solution, especially for something as serious as ‘sex change’ surgery on children.” Evidence shows the vast majority of children who identify with the opposite sex ultimately end up changing that identity as they grow. Not only is it harmful to children by having the state endorse and pay for the irreversible surgery, but it’s a poor use of tax dollars. The cost for one child to go through gender reassignment procedures can total well over $100,000. House Bill 1388 moves back to the PA House for consideration.

