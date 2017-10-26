DE Officials Report First Cases Of The Flu

DOVER, DE (AP) – Public health officials are reporting the state’s first cases of influenza for the 2017-2018 flu season. Officials say six people have been diagnosed with the flu this month. Three of the individuals, a 66-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, and a 73-year-old woman, were hospitalized after contracting the flu, although each had underlying health conditions. The other cases involve two men, ages 42 and 48, and a 32-year-old woman. Officials say all the confirmed cases involve type A flu, one of two main flu viruses responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks. Officials are urging Delawareans to get flu shots. Which is a good reminder to all of us in PA and MD too.

