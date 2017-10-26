Endangered Lancaster County Man Found Safe

COLUMBIA – A missing, endangered Lancaster County man has been located, is unharmed, and is safe in the company of family members. 21-year-old Jordan Fischer was forcibly taken from his home in the 500 block of Concord Lane in Columbia early this morning by 30-year-old Dustin Wetten of Enola. Police say Wetten had kicked in the front door of the house, threatened a resident inside with a gun, and then went upstairs and kicked in another door, and forcibly removed Fischer. Wetten turned himself into Columbia Borough Police around 9:30 this morning. He is being formally arraigned on charges of burglary, kidnapping, and unlawful restraint.

