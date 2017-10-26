Fatal Lancaster County Crash Victim Identified

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are continuing their investigation into a fatal single car crash that occurred Monday evening. The driver who died in the crash was identified as 36-year-old Stephen Christ, Jr. of Harrisburg. He was operating a 2013 Dodge Dart that left the roadway as it was traveling westbound on East Newport Road in Warwick Township and failed to negotiate a curve, prior to impacting an embankment, and vaulting over 150 feet prior to impacting the roof of a dwelling, and landing on a tree in the back yard of the residence. No one in the home was hurt. Police are trying to determine what caused the crash.

