Man Gets Prison For Fatally Punching Man With Spina Bifida

YORK (AP) – A York County man who fatally punched a man with spina bifida at a playground will serve up to 15 years in prison. 18- year-old, Kwamiere Durham was sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison. The York resident pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the April death of 25-year-old Oscar Cherry III. As part of a plea agreement, a first-degree murder charge was dismissed. York police say a group of children threw rocks and sticks at Cherry while he was babysitting some little girls. When Cherry picked up the stick to defend himself, two children ran home and got their cousin, Durham. Police say Durham confronted Cherry and when Cherry didn’t respond, Durham punched him in the face. Cherry fell and hit his head. He died the next day. Spina bifida is a congenital defect of the spine.

