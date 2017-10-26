Merging Some Functions Of Two PA Commissions

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced merging administrative and law enforcement functions of the PA Game Commission and the PA Fish and Boat Commission. Pennsylvania is unique in the nation for having separate, independent fish and game agencies. House Bill 1895 would eliminate redundant administrative, computer, and pension services, and create shared law enforcement responsibilities. A 2014 study by the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee found considerable overlap in administrative and law enforcement duties among the commissions. Combining the responsibilities could net $5 million in savings. The bill combines the executive offices of the two commissions and creates a single director of fish and wildlife services. It would also form a single law enforcement bureau with power to administer fishing, boating, and hunting laws and regulations.

