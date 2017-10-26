PA House Passes Massive Gambling Expansion Bill

HARRISBURG – The PA House is sending legislation to expand casino-style gambling to truck stops, online portals, airports, and 10 new mini-casino sites to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf. The chamber approved House Bill 271 by a 109-72 vote this morning, as lawmakers hope to squeeze a couple hundred million more from license fees and gambling losses to help stitch together Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances. The bill became public Wednesday evening and is packed with pet provisions for certain casinos or lawmakers. It quickly won Senate approval and House GOP majority leaders support it, although Gov. Wolf isn’t saying whether he backs it. Opponents warn it’ll cause an “explosion” of gambling and that it has numerous unforeseen consequences. Pennsylvania is already the No. 2 commercial casino state, netting $1.4 billion in taxes from the industry last year. It would make Pennsylvania the first state to allow both casino and lottery games online. You can see how your state representative voted on the bill by CLICKING THIS LINK.



