PA House To Debate Gambling Expansion Bill

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA House is taking a break from debate on a plan to expand casino-style gambling to truck stops, online portals, airports, and 10 new mini-casino sites. The 470-page bill is scheduled to re-emerge on the House floor this morning. It became public Wednesday evening and quickly won state Senate approval, 31-19. House GOP majority leaders support it, while opponents warned that the bill carries a raft of unintended consequences. The debate is happening amid a four-month budget stalemate, as lawmakers look for cash to stitch together Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances. The bill’s license fees and taxes on gambling losses is projected to net upward of $200 million a year. Pennsylvania is the No. 2 commercial casino state, netting $1.4 billion in taxes from the industry last year. It would make Pennsylvania the first state to allow both casino and lottery games online. Gov. Tom Wolf is not saying whether he supports it.

