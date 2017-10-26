Pennsylvania Finds 544 Possibly Illegal Ballots

HARRISBURG (AP) – Non-citizen immigrants may have cast 544 ballots illegally out of more than 93 million ballots in Pennsylvania elections spanning 18 years. Department of State official Jonathan Marks told the House State Government Committee on Wednesday that the agency conducted an analysis covering 35 primary and general elections from 2000 through 2017. The number of ballots potentially cast by the non-citizen immigrants is one in every 172,000. The department says those votes were apparently cast by non-citizen immigrants who later reported themselves as having mistakenly registered, though it also said it cannot guarantee the figure is accurate yet. The state previously acknowledged that non-citizen immigrants can inadvertently register to vote because of a glitch in the design of Pennsylvania’s electronic driver’s licensing system.

Related