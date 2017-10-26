Police Search For Missing Endangered Person

COLUMBIA – Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing endangered person. Early this morning, Columbia Borough Police responded to the 500 block of Concord Lane for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, police were advised that 30-year-old Dustin Wetten of Enola had kicked in the front door of the house, threatened a resident inside that he had a gun, and then went upstairs and kicked in another door, and forcibly removed the victim, 21-year-old Jordan Fischer of Columbia from the house. The whereabouts of Wetten and Fischer are unknown at this time. Wetten has ties to several towns in Lancaster, Dauphin, and Cumberland Counties. Wetten is possibly operating a gold 2002 Saturn L200 with PA registration JJA-1585. Fischer is a white male, five eight, brown hair, brown eyes, and approx. 150 lbs. Fischer is listed as a missing endangered person. Wetten is a white male with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’11” and about 200 lbs. Wetten should be considered armed and dangerous. A warrant is being issued for Wetten for burglary, kidnapping and unlawful restraint. If anyone observes the vehicle or those involved, they are asked to contact their local police department. If anything else is known they are asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

